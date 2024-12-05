Shell, Equinor to combine UK offshore oil and gas assets in JV

Equinor UK Ltd, a subsidiary of Equinor ASA (EQNR) and Shell U.K. Limited, a subsidiary of Shell plc (SHEL) are to combine their UK offshore oil and gas assets and expertise to form a new company which will be the UK North Sea’s biggest independent producer. The incorporated joint venture will be set up to sustain domestic oil and gas production and security of energy supply in the UK. “On deal completion, the new independent producer will be jointly owned by Equinor (50%) and Shell (50%), two leading global energy companies with decades of experience operating in the UK North Sea. With the once prolific basin now maturing and production naturally declining, the combination of portfolios and expertise will allow continued economic recovery of this vital UK resource. The new company will be more agile, focused, cost-competitive, and strategically well positioned to maximise the value of its combined portfolios on the UK Continental Shelf. The new company will invest to provide a long-term sustainable future for individual oil and gas fields and platforms, helping extend the life of this crucial sector for the benefit of the UK. Based in Aberdeen, the heart of the nation’s energy sector, the joint venture will include Equinor’s equity interests in Mariner, Rosebank and Buzzard; and Shell’s equity interests in Shearwater, Penguins, Gannet, Nelson, Pierce, Jackdaw, Victory, Clair and Schiehallion. A range of exploration licences will also be part of the transaction. Both Shell and Equinor are proud to continue the development of the North Sea as investing partners rather than individual operators, opening a new chapter in which they will remain significant players in the UK energy sector,” the companies stated.

