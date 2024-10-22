Shell Boosts Shareholder Value with Buy-Back Program

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has initiated another stage of its share buy-back program, purchasing a substantial amount of its own shares for cancellation. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value, signaling confidence in its financial health. Investors and market watchers might find this development noteworthy as it could influence Shell’s stock valuation.

