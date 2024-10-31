Shell Announces Strategic Share Buyback Initiative

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell (UK) has initiated a share buyback program, purchasing a significant number of shares for cancellation on October 31, 2024. The buyback is part of a strategic initiative to enhance shareholder value, with Citigroup Global Markets Limited managing the trading decisions independently. This move reflects Shell’s commitment to optimizing its capital structure and returning value to its investors.

