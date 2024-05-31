Shell Advances Share Buy-Back Programme

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has announced the purchase of its own shares for cancellation on May 31, 2024, as part of its ongoing share buy-back programme, which was previously disclosed on May 2, 2024. The buy-back occurred across multiple trading venues with transactions detailed by BNP PARIBAS Financial Markets SNC. This initiative aligns with the company’s authorities to repurchase shares both on- and off-market, following the regulations set by EU and UK market abuse laws.

For further insights into GB:SHEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.