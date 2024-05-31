News & Insights

Shell Advances Share Buy-Back Programme

May 31, 2024 — 12:34 pm EDT

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has announced the purchase of its own shares for cancellation on May 31, 2024, as part of its ongoing share buy-back programme, which was previously disclosed on May 2, 2024. The buy-back occurred across multiple trading venues with transactions detailed by BNP PARIBAS Financial Markets SNC. This initiative aligns with the company’s authorities to repurchase shares both on- and off-market, following the regulations set by EU and UK market abuse laws.

