Shelf Drilling Faces Rig Suspension Opportunity

November 22, 2024 — 02:32 am EST

Shelf Drilling (SHLLF) has released an update.

Shelf Drilling has announced a notice of suspension for its High Island II rig operations in the Middle East, allowing the company to market the rig to other potential clients and terminate the current contract. This strategic move could present new opportunities for the company in the offshore drilling market.

