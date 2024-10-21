News & Insights

Sheffield Resources Achieves Strong Q3 Production

October 21, 2024 — 05:33 pm EDT

Sheffield Resources Limited (AU:SFX) has released an update.

Sheffield Resources Limited reported strong mine production at its Thunderbird Mineral Sands Mine, with 2.6 million tonnes of ore mined and 154,260 tonnes of concentrate produced in the third quarter of 2024. Despite deferring zircon shipments due to weak market conditions in China, the company maintained robust ilmenite shipments, totaling 121,591 metric tonnes. The company’s cash reserves stood at A$9 million as of September 30, 2024, with an offtake prepayment from Yansteel aiding short-term capital needs.

