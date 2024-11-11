News & Insights

Sheen Tai Holdings Announces Strategic Share Acquisition

November 11, 2024 — 09:08 am EST

Sheen Tai Holdings Group Co. Ltd. (HK:1335) has released an update.

Sheen Tai Holdings Group Co. Ltd. has agreed to acquire all issued shares of a target company for HK$75 million, following extensive negotiations and a valuation of US$10.263 million using the income approach. The acquisition aligns with the company’s strategy to expand its operations, as outlined in recent announcements. Key assumptions in the valuation include the ongoing business viability and stable market conditions.

