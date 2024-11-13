Shaver Shop’s Sales Decline Amid Improved Profit Margins

Shaver Shop Group Ltd. (AU:SSG) has released an update.

Shaver Shop Group Ltd. reported a slight decline in total sales of 1.3% in the first four months of FY25, with online sales dropping by 6.1% and in-store sales remaining flat. However, gross profit margins have improved, and the company plans to expand its gross margins through exclusive products and new launches. With significant shopping events ahead, Shaver Shop is poised for potential growth in the upcoming months.

