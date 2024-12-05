Sharps Technology Expands Hungary Facility for Growth

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sharps Technology, Inc. ( (STSS) ) has shared an announcement.

Sharps Technology, a leader in smart safety syringe solutions, announced plans to expand its Hungary manufacturing facility to meet growing demand, following a $50+ million sales agreement with a U.S. pharma company. This expansion aims to boost production of its SecureGard and SoloGard syringes, projecting significant revenue growth, with deliveries starting in Q1 2025. The company is also exploring collaborations with Hungarian investment opportunities to further expand its manufacturing capabilities.

For a thorough assessment of STSS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.