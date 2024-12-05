News & Insights

Stocks

Sharps Technology Expands Hungary Facility for Growth

December 05, 2024 — 11:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sharps Technology, Inc. ( (STSS) ) has shared an announcement.

Sharps Technology, a leader in smart safety syringe solutions, announced plans to expand its Hungary manufacturing facility to meet growing demand, following a $50+ million sales agreement with a U.S. pharma company. This expansion aims to boost production of its SecureGard and SoloGard syringes, projecting significant revenue growth, with deliveries starting in Q1 2025. The company is also exploring collaborations with Hungarian investment opportunities to further expand its manufacturing capabilities.

For a thorough assessment of STSS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STSS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.