Sharps Technology Expands with European Sales Agreements

Sharps Technology, Inc. ( (STSS) ) has issued an update.

Sharps Technology, Inc. has struck significant sales agreements with a major European healthcare network to deliver its SecureGard safety syringes, marking a pivotal expansion in Central and Eastern Europe. The company plans to fulfill all current inventory demands by early 2025 and aims to boost its manufacturing capacity to meet rising demand for its innovative syringe solutions. This move positions Sharps to capitalize on the growing demand for injectable therapies while enhancing their manufacturing capabilities in Hungary.

