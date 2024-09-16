SharkNinja's Stock Surges 103% in YTD: Should You Jump Onboard?

SharkNinja, Inc. SN has been riding high on its focus on continued product innovation, new category launches, and international expansion. Its shares skyrocketed 102.8% in the year-to-date (YTD) period, strongly outpacing the Zacks Furniture industry’s 32.3% rally and the S&P 500 index’s increase of 17.8%.



SharkNinja, with a market cap of $14.45 billion, is a high-growth product design and technology company known for its household and lifestyle appliances under the Shark and Ninja brands across 33 subcategories across 32 markets.



The company’s three-pronged growth strategy — focusing on existing categories, exploring new categories, and expanding internationally — is expected to fuel significant growth and create numerous opportunities. Its four core areas of focus are — disruptive innovation, global agile supply chain, always on 360-degree marketing, and omni-channel distribution.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SN shares have also outperformed similar companies like Cricut, Inc. CRCT, Whirlpool Corporation WHR and Helen of Troy Limited HELE, which lost 7.5%, 18.2% and 51.4% YTD.

Technical Indicators Substantiating SN Stock’s Growth

SN stock is currently trading above its 50-day simple moving average, signaling a bullish trend.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This technical strength highlights positive market sentiment and confidence in SN's financial stability and prospects.

Factors Solidifying SharkNinja’s Stock Rally

Product Innovation to Fuel Future Growth: SN’s growth relies heavily on continuous product innovation, focusing on expanding its current offerings and exploring adjacent categories. To maintain its rapid innovation, the company will need to sustain significant investment in Research and Development (R&D).



In 2024, SN plans to launch 25 new products, including four new subcategories. Key launches so far include the Shark FlexBreeze portable fan (January), Ninja FrostVault cooler (March), and Ninja Slushi frozen beverage system (July). A new beauty segment product is scheduled for the fourth quarter. Looking ahead, SN is preparing to enter new categories, with potential launches such as power-operated lawn and garden tools, portable heaters, gas-powered grills, ovens, and steamers, as indicated by recent trademark filings.



International Expansion Substantiates Growth Potential: SN's international expansion strategy is gaining momentum, with 46% growth in its international segment in the second quarter. The company has built solid relationships with key retailers and accumulated local expertise over the years.



Strong growth opportunities are emerging in markets like the Nordics, Benelux, Poland, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and the Middle East. SN plans to enter Brazil in the fourth quarter, focusing on its beauty and motorized kitchen appliances. With further opportunities in Latin America and a proven international strategy, SN is well-positioned for long-term top-line growth.



Flexible Supply Chain Shields Freight & Tariff Headwinds: SharkNinja has successfully managed a dynamic supply chain by securing long-term freight contracts with a diverse range of carriers, helping the company avoid capacity constraints and related cost spikes. Additionally, SharkNinja has been proactively diversifying its sourcing to mitigate the impact of rising tariffs on Chinese imports.



The company remains committed to eliminating all Chinese exposure for U.S.-bound products by the end of 2025. With ongoing capacity expansion in Southeast Asia, SharkNinja is accelerating efforts to safeguard its supply chain and ensure long-term growth stability.



Omni-Channel Strategy Drives Growth: SN has consistently prioritized reaching consumers across all shopping channels. As consumer shopping behaviors evolve, the company has adapted its omnichannel strategy to meet these changes. SN continues to invest in expanding its sales teams to meet rising consumer demand and strengthen relationships with both physical and online retailers. The success of this strategy depends on several factors, including retailer satisfaction with product sales and profitability, SN’s ability to innovate, and its capacity to maintain and expand into more product categories.

SN’s Estimate Movement

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SN’s EPS has increased over the past 60 days. This depicts that there is solid upside potential for the stock. SN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.3%, on average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Impressively, SN currently flaunts a Growth Score of A.

Potential Risks for SN Stock

The above-mentioned factors are strongly in favor of SharkNinja’s stock growth, but some potential risks are worth considering while making an investment strategy.



SharkNinja remains cautious of macroeconomic factors such as consumer confidence, demographic shifts, employment levels, inflation, and other economic indicators that could affect its performance. Additionally, the company’s sales are influenced by seasonality, with the first and second quarters being particularly impactful.

SN Stock Not so Cheap

SN’s stock is currently overvalued compared to its industry, as shown in the chart below. This high price-to-earnings ratio could indicate that the stock is overvalued in its industry, suggesting stretched valuation for SN.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Final Thoughts

SharkNinja continues to outperform in a challenging market, driven by its focus on newness and innovation that resonates with increasingly value-conscious consumers. While other industry peers face uncertainty, SharkNinja's first-half 2024 results have exceeded expectations. The company’s growth across its four major product categories, alongside supply chain optimizations, sourcing strategies, and regional expansion, positions it for continued success despite broader industry challenges.



Image Source: Roadshow Presentation

Although the macroeconomic risk associated with the high-interest rate environment cautions investors, upward revisions in earnings estimates reinforce SN’s Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This makes SN an attractive addition to investors' portfolios at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cricut, Inc. (CRCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.