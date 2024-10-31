SharkNinja Q3 Results Top Estimates; Raises Full-year Outlook

(RTTNews) - SharkNinja, Inc. (SN), a product design and technology company, Thursday reported net income of $132.33 million or $0.94 per share for the third quarter, significantly higher than $18.72 million or $0.13 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by growth in sales in all of its major product categories. The company also raised its full-year outlook.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $170.5 million or $1.21 per share, that beat the analysts average estimate of $1.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating income increased to $180.26 million from $94.55 million last year.

Revenue for the quarter grew to $1.427 billion from $1.071 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $1.32 billion.

Looking ahead, SharkNinja currently sees adjusted EPS in the range of $4.13 - $4.24, up from the previous outlook of $4.05 - $4.21.

Sales growth outlook for the year has been raised to 25 percent- 26 percent from 20 percent - 22 percent.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $4.25 per share on revenue growth of 23.1 percent for the year.

