SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) ended the recent trading session at $154.21, demonstrating a +2.77% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 12.35% outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.53%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SharkNinja, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 5, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.09, marking a 12.37% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.64 billion, up 13.45% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.14 per share and a revenue of $7.2 billion, signifying shifts of +16.29% and +12.44%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% higher within the past month. At present, SharkNinja, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SharkNinja, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.46 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.12, so one might conclude that SharkNinja, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that SN has a PEG ratio of 1.89 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.55.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, finds itself in the bottom 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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