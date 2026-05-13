Shares of TSDD Now Oversold

In the case of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily, the RSI reading has hit 29.3 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 84.9. A bullish investor could look at TSDD's 29.3 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), TSDD's low point in its 52 week range is $6.57 per share, with $31.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.85. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily shares are currently trading down about 5.2% on the day.
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