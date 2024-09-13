Shares of SelectQuote Are Crashing After Its Latest Earnings Report

Shares of insurance company SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) crashed after the company on Friday morning reported earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 ending June 30. The stock was down 37% at noon. SelectQuote reported a net loss of $31 million, which missed the analyst estimate by roughly 31%, according to Visible Alpha. However, keep in mind there was only one analyst with estimates.

Earnings miss the estimate

Despite the big miss on net income, revenue of $307 million in the quarter beat the estimate of nearly $275 million, although operating costs of roughly $308.6 million came in more than $21 million higher than the estimate.

SelectQuote CEO Tim Danker said in a statement:

On a consolidated basis, our fiscal year revenue and adjusted EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization] outperformed the midpoint of our original forecast by 17% and 26%, respectively. This marks the 10th consecutive quarter of outperformance versus our internal expectations, reaffirming our strategy to prioritize profitability and cash efficiency over volume growth.

SelectQuote also guided, at the midpoint, for $1.45 billion of revenue, $105 million of adjusted EBITDA, and a net loss of $24 million for fiscal year 2025. Although there is only one estimate in Visible Alpha, this comes up woefully short of the fiscal 2025 estimates, which were $1.54 billion of revenue, operating EBITDA of nearly $139 million, and a loss of $1.4 million for fiscal 2025.

Is the stock a buy right now?

SelectQuote did beat on revenue and also said that the strategic rationalization of its auto and home business will serve as a headwind to adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2025. However, it missed big on earnings, and the disappointing guidance is also a major concern.

While I don't hate the business, the stock is down more than 91% since going public in 2020. I would need to see better execution to get interested.

Should you invest $1,000 in SelectQuote right now?

Before you buy stock in SelectQuote, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SelectQuote wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $730,103!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 9, 2024

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.