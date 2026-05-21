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RGTZ

Shares of RGTZ Now Oversold

May 21, 2026 — 04:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Defiance Daily Target 2x Short RGTI ETF (Symbol: RGTZ) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $5.295 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Defiance Daily Target 2x Short RGTI, the RSI reading has hit 28.3 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 72.5. A bullish investor could look at RGTZ's 28.3 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), RGTZ's low point in its 52 week range is $4.75 per share, with $37.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.79. Defiance Daily Target 2x Short RGTI shares are currently trading down about 54.2% on the day.

Defiance Daily Target 2x Short RGTI 1 Year Performance Chart

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Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »

Also see:
 Services Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
 EIDX shares outstanding history
 Top Stocks Held By Ray Dalio

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Services Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling-> EIDX shares outstanding history-> Top Stocks Held By Ray Dalio-> More articles by this source->

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