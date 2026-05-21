Shares of RGTZ Now Oversold

In the case of Defiance Daily Target 2x Short RGTI, the RSI reading has hit 28.3 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 72.5. A bullish investor could look at RGTZ's 28.3 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), RGTZ's low point in its 52 week range is $4.75 per share, with $37.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.79. Defiance Daily Target 2x Short RGTI shares are currently trading down about 54.2% on the day.
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