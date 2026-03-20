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Shares of NGG Now Oversold

March 20, 2026 — 04:10 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Friday, shares of National Grid plc (Symbol: NGG) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $81.60 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of National Grid plc, the RSI reading has hit 26.2 — by comparison, the universe of energy stocks covered by Energy Stock Channel currently has an average RSI of 53.4, the RSI of WTI Crude Oil is at 69.4, the RSI of Henry Hub Natural Gas is presently 48.2, and the 3-2-1 Crack Spread RSI is 38.0. A bullish investor could look at NGG's 26.2 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), NGG's low point in its 52 week range is $59.5117 per share, with $94.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.77. National Grid plc shares are currently trading down about 4.4% on the day.

National Grid plc 1 Year Performance Chart

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Also see:
 Stocks Conducting Buybacks That Hedge Funds Are Selling
 NBN Historical Stock Prices
 High Yield Baby Bonds

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks Conducting Buybacks That Hedge Funds Are Selling-> NBN Historical Stock Prices-> High Yield Baby Bonds-> More articles by this source->

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