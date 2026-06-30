Shares of ICRC Now Oversold

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Bitwise CRCL Option Income Strategy ETF (Symbol: ICRC) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $18.32 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Bitwise CRCL Option Income Strategy, the RSI reading has hit 27.5 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 55.0. A bullish investor could look at ICRC's 27.5 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), ICRC's low point in its 52 week range is $18.32 per share, with $57.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.32. Bitwise CRCL Option Income Strategy shares are currently trading off about 10.8% on the day.

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Further ICRC Research:

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