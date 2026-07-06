Shares of FXC Now Oversold

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust ETF (Symbol: FXC) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $68.71 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, the RSI reading has hit 28.0 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 58.6. A bullish investor could look at FXC's 28.0 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), FXC's low point in its 52 week range is $68.64 per share, with $72.469 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.83. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day.

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Further FXC Research:

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