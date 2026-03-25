Shares of FTMN Now Oversold

In the case of Franklin Minnesota Municipal Income, the RSI reading has hit 28.8 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 38.8. A bullish investor could look at FTMN's 28.8 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), FTMN's low point in its 52 week range is $8.6712 per share, with $9 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.71. Franklin Minnesota Municipal Income shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day.
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