Shares of EART Now Oversold

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Global X Rare Earth & Critical Materials ETF (Symbol: EART) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $26.24 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Global X Rare Earth & Critical Materials, the RSI reading has hit 29.8 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 52.6. A bullish investor could look at EART's 29.8 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), EART's low point in its 52 week range is $16.75 per share, with $36.9199 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.99. Global X Rare Earth & Critical Materials shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day.

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Further EART Research:

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