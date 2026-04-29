Shares of BEZ Now Oversold

In the case of BEZ, the RSI reading has hit 27.4 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 66.6. A bullish investor could look at BEZ's 27.4 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), BEZ's low point in its 52 week range is $2.09 per share, with $30.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $2.19. BEZ shares are currently trading off about 48.9% on the day.
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