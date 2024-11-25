Shape Australia Sees Profit Surge Amid Strategic Expansion

Shape Australia Corporation Limited (AU:SHA) has released an update.

Shape Australia Corporation Limited has reported a notable increase in profitability for FY24, despite a slight dip in revenue due to project delays. The company achieved a 33% growth in EBITDA and a 53% rise in NPAT, driven by improved operational efficiency and strong client loyalty, as demonstrated by a Net Promoter Score of +88. Moving forward, Shape Australia is focused on diversification and expansion in new sectors and geographic locations, with a robust project pipeline and significant backlog orders, positioning it well for continued growth.

