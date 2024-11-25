Shangri-La Asia’s Malaysian Subsidiary Releases Key Announcement

News & Insights

November 25, 2024 — 05:51 am EST

Shangri-La Asia (HK:0069) has released an update.

Shangri-La Asia Limited’s Malaysian subsidiary, Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad, has released a regulatory announcement on Bursa Malaysia. This development is a notable move for investors monitoring the company’s activities and its influence on the stock market. Shangri-La Asia, listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, holds a 52.78% stake in SHMB, emphasizing its significant role in the subsidiary’s operations.

