Shanghai Turbo Enterprises Changes Auditors for Fresh Insights

Shanghai Turbo Enterprises Ltd. plans to replace its current auditors RT LLP with Crowe Horwath First Trust LLP to enhance audit efficiency and gain fresh perspectives. This change is part of the company’s efforts to manage costs and improve corporate governance amid challenging business conditions. The new auditors were chosen after a comprehensive review process considering factors such as fee competitiveness and resource adequacy.

