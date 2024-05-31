Shanghai Turbo Appoints New Board Member

Shanghai Turbo Enterprises Ltd. (SG:AWM) has released an update.

Shanghai Turbo Enterprises Ltd. has announced the appointment of Mr. Tan Juay Kiat as a Non-Executive Independent Director and Audit Committee member effective June 1, 2024. This latest addition aligns with the company’s commitment to maintaining a robust and diverse board to oversee its corporate governance. The announcement was made in accordance with the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited’s listing requirements.

