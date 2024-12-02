Shanghai MicroPort MedBot Announces New H Share Placement

Shanghai MicroPort MedBot (Group) Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2252) has released an update.

Shanghai MicroPort MedBot (Group) Co., Ltd. has announced a plan to place 34.7 million new H Shares, constituting approximately 3.45% of the company’s enlarged share capital. The shares will be placed to independent investors under a general mandate, with the completion contingent upon certain conditions. This move signals the company’s strategic efforts to raise capital and potentially enhance its market position.

