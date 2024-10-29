News & Insights

Stocks

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Seals Procurement Deal

October 29, 2024 — 05:11 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shanghai Industrial Holdings (HK:0363) has released an update.

Shanghai Industrial Holdings has announced a year-long Procurement Framework Agreement, starting January 2025, between its subsidiary Wing Fat Printing and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding. This agreement allows Wing Fat to supply printed packaging materials for pharmaceutical products, with a procurement cap set at RMB90 million for the year. These transactions are categorized under continuing connected transactions and meet reporting and review requirements as per Hong Kong’s Listing Rules.

For further insights into HK:0363 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SGHIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.