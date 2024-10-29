Shanghai Industrial Holdings Seals Procurement Deal

Shanghai Industrial Holdings (HK:0363) has released an update.

Shanghai Industrial Holdings has announced a year-long Procurement Framework Agreement, starting January 2025, between its subsidiary Wing Fat Printing and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding. This agreement allows Wing Fat to supply printed packaging materials for pharmaceutical products, with a procurement cap set at RMB90 million for the year. These transactions are categorized under continuing connected transactions and meet reporting and review requirements as per Hong Kong’s Listing Rules.

