Shanghai Henlius Boosts Oncology Portfolio with Drug Approval

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. Class H (HK:2696) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Shanghai Henlius Biotech has received approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration for its innovative drug, HANSIZHUANG, to be used in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer. This approval is based on successful phase 3 clinical trials showing significant improvement in progression-free survival. The drug, already marketed in China and Southeast Asia, bolsters Shanghai Henlius’s position in the oncology sector.

For further insights into HK:2696 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.