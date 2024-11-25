News & Insights

Shanghai Henlius Biotech Extends Key Collaborations in China

November 25, 2024 — 05:50 am EST

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. Class H (HK:2696) has released an update.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. is extending its collaboration with Fosun Pharma and Jiangsu Wanbang to continue commercializing HANLIKANG and HANDAYUAN in China. The company plans to set new annual caps for the transactions under its existing agreements through 2027, in compliance with Hong Kong Stock Exchange requirements. This move aims to ensure sustained cooperation and meet regulatory standards for connected transactions.

