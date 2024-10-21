Shanghai HeartCare Announces Key Shareholder Meeting

Shanghai Heartcare Medical Technology Corp. Ltd. Class H (HK:6609) has released an update.

Shanghai HeartCare Medical Technology Corp. Ltd. has announced a class meeting of its H Shareholders to be held on November 7, 2024, in Shanghai. The meeting will address the extension of the validity period for resolutions related to the A Share Issue. Shareholders are advised to submit proxy forms ahead of the meeting to ensure their participation.

