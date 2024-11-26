News & Insights

Shanghai Electric to Divest Suning Subsidiary Via Public Tender

November 26, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

Shanghai Electric Group Company (HK:2727) has released an update.

Shanghai Electric Group Company has announced its decision to transfer the entire equity interest of its subsidiary, Shanghai Electric Group (Suning) Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd., through a public tender. This move is part of the company’s strategic plan to divest operational assets in the environmental protection sector and focus on the development of core equipment and technology. The initial offering price for the subsidiary is set at RMB157 million.

