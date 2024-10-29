News & Insights

Shandong Xinhua’s Mixed Financial Performance in 2024

October 29, 2024 — 04:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited Class H (HK:0719) has released an update.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited reported a slight increase in operating income for the first nine months of 2024, reaching approximately RMB 6.73 billion, a 3.64% rise from the same period last year. However, the net profit attributable to shareholders saw a downturn, dropping by 12.22% to around RMB 344 million. Despite the decline in net profit, the company achieved a significant boost in net cash flow from operating activities, which surged by 233.45%.

