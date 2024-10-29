Shandong Xinhua’s Mixed Financial Performance in 2024

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited Class H (HK:0719) has released an update.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited reported a slight increase in operating income for the first nine months of 2024, reaching approximately RMB 6.73 billion, a 3.64% rise from the same period last year. However, the net profit attributable to shareholders saw a downturn, dropping by 12.22% to around RMB 344 million. Despite the decline in net profit, the company achieved a significant boost in net cash flow from operating activities, which surged by 233.45%.

For further insights into HK:0719 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.