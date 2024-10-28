Shandong Xinhua Receives Key Drug Approval

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited Class H (HK:0719) has released an update.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited has received approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration for a supplementary drug application concerning the diprophylline injection, marking a significant step in the transfer of marketing authorization. The approval follows a technology transfer agreement with Nanjing Kangfa Biotechnology Co., Ltd., allowing Xinhua Pharmaceutical to acquire significant rights and interests related to the drug’s marketing and sales. This development could potentially influence the company’s stock performance as it expands its pharmaceutical portfolio.

For further insights into HK:0719 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.