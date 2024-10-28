News & Insights

Shandong Xinhua Receives Key Drug Approval

October 28, 2024 — 05:44 am EDT

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited Class H (HK:0719) has released an update.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited has received approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration for a supplementary drug application concerning the diprophylline injection, marking a significant step in the transfer of marketing authorization. The approval follows a technology transfer agreement with Nanjing Kangfa Biotechnology Co., Ltd., allowing Xinhua Pharmaceutical to acquire significant rights and interests related to the drug’s marketing and sales. This development could potentially influence the company’s stock performance as it expands its pharmaceutical portfolio.

