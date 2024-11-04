News & Insights

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Gains Approval for Pentazocine

November 04, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited Class H (HK:0719) has released an update.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration for the marketing of its chemical substance drug, Pentazocine, marking it as the third enterprise in China to gain such approval. This development signals a significant milestone for the company in the competitive pharmaceutical industry, potentially impacting its market performance positively.

