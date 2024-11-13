News & Insights

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Announces December EGM

November 13, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited Class H (HK:0719) has released an update.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on December 6, 2024, at its conference room in Zibo City, Shandong Province, China. Shareholders will have the opportunity to participate in the meeting either through physical presence or online voting. This meeting is crucial for shareholders as it includes key resolutions that could impact the company’s future direction.

