Shandong Hi-Speed Halts Trading Amid Takeover News

November 11, 2024 — 11:08 pm EST

Shandong Hi-Speed New Energy Group Limited (HK:1250) has released an update.

Shandong Hi-Speed New Energy Group Limited has temporarily halted trading of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as it prepares to release important information related to a takeover and merger. This announcement has stirred interest among investors eager to understand the potential impact on the company’s future.

