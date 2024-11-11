Shandong Hi-Speed Halts Trading Amid Takeover News

Shandong Hi-Speed New Energy Group Limited (HK:1250) has released an update.
Shandong Hi-Speed New Energy Group Limited has temporarily halted trading of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as it prepares to release important information related to a takeover and merger. This announcement has stirred interest among investors eager to understand the potential impact on the company’s future.
