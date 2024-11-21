Shandong Gold Mining Approves Key Financing Guarantee

Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1787) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. has successfully passed a resolution at its 2024 Sixth Extraordinary General Meeting to provide a guarantee for the financing of its subsidiary, Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited. The resolution received overwhelming support, with 99.35% of votes in favor. This move could potentially strengthen the company’s financial positioning and investment opportunities.
For further insights into HK:1787 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.