Shandong Gold Mining Approves Key Financing Guarantee

Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. has successfully passed a resolution at its 2024 Sixth Extraordinary General Meeting to provide a guarantee for the financing of its subsidiary, Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited. The resolution received overwhelming support, with 99.35% of votes in favor. This move could potentially strengthen the company’s financial positioning and investment opportunities.

