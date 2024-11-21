News & Insights

Stocks

Shandong Gold Mining Approves Key Financing Guarantee

November 21, 2024 — 09:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1787) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. has successfully passed a resolution at its 2024 Sixth Extraordinary General Meeting to provide a guarantee for the financing of its subsidiary, Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited. The resolution received overwhelming support, with 99.35% of votes in favor. This move could potentially strengthen the company’s financial positioning and investment opportunities.

For further insights into HK:1787 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.