Shandong Chenming Paper Introduces A Share Incentive Scheme

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1812) has released an update.

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings has unveiled details of its A Share Incentive Scheme, aiming to align the interests of directors and key personnel with shareholders by offering 79.6 million Restricted A Shares. This initiative is designed to enhance corporate governance and drive the company’s long-term growth by incentivizing key contributors. The scheme excludes independent directors and major shareholders, focusing on directors, senior management, and essential technical employees.

