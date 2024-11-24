News & Insights

Shandong Chenming Faces Stock Turmoil Amid Financial Strain

November 24, 2024 — 05:07 am EST

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1812) has released an update.

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd. has reported an unusual price movement in its shares, with a decline exceeding 20% over three consecutive days. The company is currently facing challenges, including overdue debts and frozen bank accounts, which have affected its production capabilities. Despite these difficulties, the company is actively working to stabilize its operations and negotiate debt repayment plans.

