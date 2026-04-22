Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, where 17,500,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.0% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF, which lost 75,000 of its units, representing a 37.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of PLDR, in morning trading today Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Fund is up about 1.2%, and Apple is up by about 2%.

VIDEO: SGOV, PLDR: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.