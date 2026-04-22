And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF, which lost 75,000 of its units, representing a 37.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of PLDR, in morning trading today Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Fund is up about 1.2%, and Apple is up by about 2%.
VIDEO: SGOV, PLDR: Big ETF Outflows
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