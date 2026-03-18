Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, which added 24,050,000 units, or a 3.2% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares, which added 3,300,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of NAIL, in morning trading today D.R. Horton is off about 1.9%, and Pultegroup is lower by about 1.9%.

VIDEO: SGOV, NAIL: Big ETF Inflows

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