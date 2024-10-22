SG Fleet Reports Robust Growth and Dividend Boost

SG Fleet Group Ltd. (AU:SGF) has released an update.

SG Fleet Group Ltd. experienced a remarkable year, with profits surging nearly 20%, driven by record-high orders and deliveries across various channels. Despite a slower than expected decline in used vehicle values, the company maintained strong earnings and declared a special dividend, doubling its previous year’s payout. SG Fleet is optimistic about future growth, especially with the ongoing LeasePlan integration and the increasing demand for novated leasing and low-emission vehicles.

