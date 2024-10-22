News & Insights

Stocks

SG Fleet Reports Robust Growth and Dividend Boost

October 22, 2024 — 12:10 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SG Fleet Group Ltd. (AU:SGF) has released an update.

SG Fleet Group Ltd. experienced a remarkable year, with profits surging nearly 20%, driven by record-high orders and deliveries across various channels. Despite a slower than expected decline in used vehicle values, the company maintained strong earnings and declared a special dividend, doubling its previous year’s payout. SG Fleet is optimistic about future growth, especially with the ongoing LeasePlan integration and the increasing demand for novated leasing and low-emission vehicles.

For further insights into AU:SGF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.