SG Fleet Group Secures Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

SG Fleet Group Ltd. announced successful outcomes for all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, with a significant majority of votes in favor. The resolutions included the re-election of key personnel and the granting of options and performance rights, reflecting strong shareholder support. This positive vote could influence investor confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

