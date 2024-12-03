SG Company SpA Strengthens Marketing Capabilities with FMA Merger

SG Company SpA (IT:SGC) has released an update.

SG Company SpA has finalized the merger of FMA Rimini into FMA, enhancing its shopper marketing and brand activation capabilities. This strategic move, aligned with the 2024-2026 Industrial Plan, is expected to boost margins and turnover, enabling SG Company to compete for larger tenders. With this merger, the company aims to further strengthen its position in the entertainment and communication sector.

