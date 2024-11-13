News & Insights

SG Company Expands with Concreta Promotion Acquisition

SG Company SpA (IT:SGC) has released an update.

SG Company SpA has announced that its subsidiary, FMA S.r.l., has acquired a 51% stake in a newly formed company, Concreta Promotion S.r.l., from Concreta Comunicazioni S.r.l. This strategic acquisition aims to enhance integration opportunities in the prize competitions sector, potentially increasing the combined turnover to over €1 million by the end of 2025. This move aligns with SG Company’s broader growth strategy in shopper marketing and brand activation.

