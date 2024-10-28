News & Insights

SG Company Announces Sixth Warrant Exercise Period

October 28, 2024 — 01:48 pm EDT

SG Company SpA (IT:SGC) has released an update.

SG Company Società Benefit S.p.A., a key player in Italy’s Entertainment & Communication sector, has announced the sixth exercise period for its 2018-2028 Warrants. Shareholders can subscribe for new compensatory shares at a rate of one share per warrant at €0.60 each, from November 1 to November 29, 2024. This period represents another opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s growth on the Euronext Growth Milan market.

