SFL (SFL) Price Target Increased by 14.15% to 12.14

The average one-year price target for SFL (NYSE:SFL) has been revised to $12.14 / share. This is an increase of 14.15% from the prior estimate of $10.63 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.90 to a high of $14.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.27% from the latest reported closing price of $12.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 215 funds or institutions reporting positions in SFL. This is an decrease of 95 owner(s) or 30.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFL is 0.03%, an increase of 51.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.24% to 48,789K shares. The put/call ratio of SFL is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 4,078K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,848K shares , representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFL by 8.59% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 3,025K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,904K shares , representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFL by 39.22% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,235K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,818K shares , representing an increase of 18.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFL by 85.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,479K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,516K shares , representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFL by 2.11% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,260K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,086K shares , representing an increase of 13.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFL by 21.28% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.