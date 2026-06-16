SFIX Q3 Earnings Call Points to Durable Client Momentum

Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX used its third-quarter fiscal 2026earnings callto make a broader point than another revenue beat. Management argued that the business is now showing healthier client trends, stronger order economics and enough operating discipline to keep investing while moving closer to profitability.

That mattered because the quarter combined sequential active-client growth with a higher full-year outlook, even as executives acknowledged a tougher consumer backdrop and a seasonally softer fourth quarter ahead.

SFIX Leans on Higher-Value Orders

CEO Matt Baer said the clearest operational signal in the quarter was continued strength in average order value. The company reported a loss of 1 cent, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 6 cents, with the surprise being 83.3%. Revenues rose 4.7% year over year to $340.3 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $333.1 million, delivering a surprise of 2.2%.

Stitch Fix, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Stitch Fix, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Stitch Fix, Inc. Quote

Baer tied the order improvement to larger Fix shipments, better assortment and higher average unit retail. He said clients are increasingly opting for six-, seven- and eight-item fixes, which he described as a better way to capture more wallet share and support head-to-toe outfitting.

Chief financial officer David Aufderhaar added that AOV grew 6.4% in the quarter and was the main reason revenues exceeded the company’s outlook. Net revenue per active client reached $578, up 6.6% from a year ago.

Stitch Fix Finds Traction in Client Quality

Baer framed client health as the other major milestone. Active clients ended the quarter at 2.309 million, up 21,000 sequentially, which management described as an important marker in the turnaround.

He said new clients grew for a third straight quarter and that new-client lifetime values have increased for 11 consecutive quarters. Baer also pointed to family accounts as an increasingly efficient acquisition channel that is helping the company add high-intent clients and expand household spending.

Retention was another emphasis. Baer said retention improved for a seventh consecutive quarter and reached its highest level in four years, while recurring shipments continued to grow. The broader message was that Stitch Fix is rebuilding the client base with durability rather than chasing volume.

SFIX Pushes Assortment and AI Differentiation

Management also spent considerable time defending why Stitch Fix believes it can keep taking share. Baer said women’s and men’s both posted top-line gains, with activewear, athleisure, footwear, and accessories all growing faster than the total business.

He highlighted private brands including Montgomery Post, 41 Hawthorn, Market & Spruce, and ALESBURY, while also pointing to gains from national brands such as Vuori, Bonobos, Adidas, and New Balance. The argument was that broader category coverage is improving relevance and helping the company serve more use cases.

Baer also returned to Stitch Fix Vision, the company’s AI-powered style visualization platform. He said clients using Vision continue to show more than a 100% lift in Freestyle spend over 90 days, and management is now giving users more control over generating looks. He also said AI is being applied to inventory, pricing, marketing, and private-brand design.

Stitch Fix Raises the Full-Year Bar

Aufderhaar used the call to reinforce that growth is translating into better financial control. Gross margin was 43.7%, contribution margin stayed above 30% for a ninth straight quarter, and adjusted EBITDA came in at $13.2 million, or 3.9% of revenues.

He said the company tightened and raised its fiscal 2026 outlook. Stitch Fix now expects full-year revenues of $1.346 billion to $1.351 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $49 million to $52 million, while still calling for a full-year gross margin of 43% to 44% and advertising expense of 9% to 10% of revenues.

Capital allocation also stood out. Aufderhaar said the company ended the quarter with $229.4 million in cash and investments, no debt, and $6.5 million in free cash flow, while repurchasing 4.5 million shares for $15.1 million.

SFIX Uses Q&A to Set Q4 Expectations

The Q&A put more pressure on what happens next. A UBS analyst asked whether active-client momentum could continue, and Aufderhaar answered with a more tempered near-term view than the headline quarter might imply.

He said fourth-quarter active clients are expected to decline modestly on a sequential basis, around 0.5% to 1%, because the fourth quarter is seasonally softer for acquisition. Even so, he said year-over-year comparisons should continue to improve, and the company still expects to return to year-over-year active-client growth in fiscal 2027.

Questions from Telsey Advisory Group and Mizuho also pushed management on the consumer backdrop, marketing, and expense leverage. Executives said existing clients remain resilient across income cohorts, though acquisition costs have risen somewhat, and maintained that SG&A discipline and AI-driven efficiency should continue to support margins.

Stitch Fix Leaves a More Disciplined Message

The tone coming out of the call was measured but notably firmer than in earlier stages of the reset. Management did not portray the quarter as a breakout moment, but as evidence that client quality, engagement, and profitability are moving in the right direction together.

That posture was most visible in how executives balanced confidence with caution. They raised full-year targets and emphasized share gains, but also made clear that fourth-quarter seasonality and a pressured consumer environment remain part of the operating backdrop.

SFIX Zacks Rank and Style Scores Signal

SFIX currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), along with a Value Score of C, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of A. In Zacks terms, the rank points to favorable earnings estimate revision trends over the next one to three months, while the stronger Growth, Momentum and VGM grades suggest better near-term characteristics than the middling Value score. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

That combination is constructive, particularly because Zacks places the greatest weight on the rank itself and generally views A or B Style Scores as most useful when paired with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2. Still, the Zacks Rank can change after a report as analysts revise estimates, so those signals are best viewed as current indicators rather than fixed judgments.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.