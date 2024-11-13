News & Insights

Seven & i Holdings Considers Management Buyout Proposal

November 13, 2024 — 12:52 am EST

Seven & I Holdings Co (JP:3382) has released an update.

Seven & i Holdings Co. is currently reviewing a non-binding proposal from Vice President Junro Ito and Ito-Kogyo Co. for a potential management buyout. The company is also considering proposals from Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. and evaluating its own opportunities to enhance shareholder value. The Special Committee, composed of independent directors, is committed to maximizing value for shareholders but has not yet decided on any course of action.

